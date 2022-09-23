5 outpatient spine updates for ASC leaders

Here are five outpatient spine stories Becker's has reported on since Aug. 31:

1. Orthopedic spine surgeon Steven Valentino, DO, of Haverford, Pa., was convicted for a medication kickback scheme with a Houston pharmacy.

2. Medical City Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center Dallas opened an ASC on the Dallas-based Medical City Spine Hospital Campus.

3. On Sept. 13, the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association requested that CMS pay separately for different levels of spine procedures, which was part of its letter to CMS on the Medicare 2023 proposed payment rule

4. Kingsley Chin, MD, formed a new company, Nanisx, to push minimally invasive spine technology into ASCs.

5. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health East is renovating a facility in collaboration with Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers.