Gateway Surgery Center to become part of DISC Sports & Spine

TriasMD, Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports and Spine's parent company, acquired Gateway Surgery Center in Santa Clarita, Calif. for the practice's ASC network.

Gateway Surgery Center will be renamed DISC Surgery Center at Gateway. TriasMD said in a Feb. 28 news release. Mark Liker, MD, and Bjorn Lobo, MD, will join the ASC to add spine services to the ASC.

The acquisition is part of DISC's strategy to grow its ASC presence throughout California. DISC also has an ASC in Marina del Rey, Calif. Set to open in 2023.