4 pain management updates for ASC leaders to know

Here are four pain management updates Becker's has reported on since June 2:

1. Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System and Iredell Physician Network opened two Iredell Pain Management offices in Statesville and Mooresville, N.C.

2. The Chicago Stem Cell Therapy & Pain Management Institute transitioned its ASCs and clinics to eClinicalWorks' electronic health records system.

3. Muhlenberg Ambulatory Surgery Center in Plainfield, N.J., opened at the site of the former Muhlenberg Hospital. The ASC focuses on pain management, orthopedics and spine surgery.

4. National Spine & Pain Centers opened Dallas-based National Spine & Ortho in March, its first ASC in the state.