Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System and Iredell Physician Network have opened two Iredell Pain Management offices in Statesville and Mooresville, N.C., according to a June 12 press release.

John Edmiston, MD, has joined the Iredell network to lead the new practices. The pain management sites will focus on diagnosing, treating and managing chronic pain in the neck and back.

Dr. Edmiston has 22 years of experience in pain management, previously specializing in anesthesiology.