Chicago pain management ASCs transition EHR

The Chicago Stem Cell Therapy & Pain Management Institute has transitioned its ASCs and clinics to eClinicalWorks' electronic health records system.

With eClinicalWorks, the practice uses an integrated system, enabling clinical data exchange, pre-visit consultations, documentation and post-operative reminders, according to a June 6 press release.

The Chicago Stem Cell Therapy & Pain Management Institute was established in 2022 and specializes in the treatment of chronic pain, injury treatment, and screening and prevention of substance use.