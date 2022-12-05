4 moves from National Spine and Pain Centers in 2022

Frederick, Md.-based National Spine and Pain Centers has made several moves in 2022, including opening more centers and appointing new leaders. Here are four moves by the healthcare company this year:

A new ASC under the National Spine and Pain Centers opened in Oxon Hill, Md., on March 23. The center has two affiliated providers — pain management physician Vipul Mangal, MD, and neurosurgeon Brian Subach, MD. Twelve Dallas locations and an ASC were added to the network in May through the addition of Dallas Pain Consultants and the National Spine & Ortho Surgery Center. ​​Yeshvant Navalgund, MD, was promoted to the role of chief medical officer of ambulatory surgery, according to an Oct. 27 release. Dr. Navalgund has worked at National Spine since 2019, serving as director of physician education.

National Spine and Pain Centers opened a new surgery center in Fort Myers, Fla., according to a Nov. 14 press release. The center will offer neurosurgery, orthopedic, pain management and podiatry services.