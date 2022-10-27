National Spine & Pain Centers appoints chief medical officer of ambulatory surgery

National Spine & Pain Centers has promoted Yeshvant Navalgund, MD, to the role of chief medical officer of ambulatory surgery.

Dr. Navalgund will be responsible for education, training efforts and quality improvements to National Spine's surgery center brand.

Dr. Navalgund has worked at National Spine since 2019, serving as director of physician education, according to an Oct. 27 press release.

Prior to working for National Spine, he spent 19 years in pain management, including at ambulatory centers.

In his new role, Dr. Navalgund will collaborate with Peter Staats, MD, National Spine's chief medical officer for clinical practices.