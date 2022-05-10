National Spine and Pain adds 12 Dallas locations, ASC to network

National Spine and Pain Centers, a network of minimally invasive spine and pain physicians has added 12 locations and an ASC to its network.

National Spine and Pain Centers recently added Dallas Pain Consultants to its network, which has 12 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a May 3 news release shared with Becker's.

The network's new ASC, National Spine & Ortho Surgery Center of Dallas-Ft. Worth, has three operating rooms and one procedure room, according to a May 10 news release shared with Becker's.

National Pain and Spine Centers now has 19 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and more than 130 locations in 13 states with 25 ASCs in its network.