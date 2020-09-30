Conformis hip system cleared by FDA

Medical technology company Conformis' Cordera Hip System was given 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to a press statement Sept. 29.

The Cordera Hip System is a total hip replacement comprising femoral and acetabular components, the statement said. Instances when it would be used include treating a painful or disabled joint from osteoarthritis, treatment of non-unions of the hip and revising previous failed hip surgery.

"Our new Cordera Hip System is the first expansion of our growing total hip portfolio. The system, which is inserted using an anterior or posterior surgical approach, will allow surgeons to treat a wider range of patients effectively," Mark Augusti, Conformis president and CEO, said in a statement. "And surgeons have the option to select an accompanying personalized surgical plan and best in class PSI guides provided through a safe, sterile, and efficient model for hospitals and ambulatory surgery center sites of care."

Read the full press release here.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 surgeons using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa in an ASC

How a Tennessee practice approaches outpatient total joints — 2 insightful quotes

Alabama ASC acquires Zimmer robotic system

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.