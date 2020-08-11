Massachusetts ASC introduces total hip replacements

The Surgery Center at Shrewsbury (Mass.) recorded its first total hip replacement surgery.

Christopher Vinton, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Worcester, Mass.-based Worcester County Orthopedics, performed the procedure July 23.

Dr. Vinton was the first in Worcester County to perform a total hip arthroplasty in an ASC.



The Surgery Center at Shrewsbury is an ASC developed in collaboration with Worcester-based Reliant Medical Group, Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care Group and Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health Care.

