West Virginia surgery center begins offering total knee replacements

Martinsburg, W.Va.-based Tri-State Surgical Center is now offering patients access to total knee replacement surgeries, The Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Surgery center leaders are touting the new procedure as a "game changer." Center manager Dena Marrale, RN, said the center began performing TKRs in mid-March.

2. The center has performed more than 30 TKRs since then.

3. The surgery center incorporated a physical therapist into its pre- and post-operative preparation and recovery protocols to ensure patients are prepared for the procedure and the recovery process.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.