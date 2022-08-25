3 upcoming orthopedic ASCs

Here are three orthopedic-focused ASCs in the works that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 11:

1. Altoona, Wis.-based Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, physician-owned management and development company Surgical Management Professionals, are building a new clinic and ASC in Rice Lake, Wis.

2. Boulder, Colo.-based BoulderCentre for Orthopedics and Spine is building a 37,000-square-foot facility with an ASC in Broomfield, Colo.

3. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health is partnering with Austin-based Ascension Texas to open a robotic-equipped joint venture orthopedic ASC in Austin.