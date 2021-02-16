Ophthalmologist-turned-lumberjack — Oregon ophthalmologist cuts down road-blocking tree to see emergency patients

Daniel Holland, MD, an ophthalmologist at Portland, Ore.-based EyeHealth Northwest, didn't let a snowstorm or a downed tree stop him from providing care.

After a tree fell after a winter storm, Dr. Holland took out his chainsaw and removed parts of the tree so he could still get to the clinic and other drivers could get by, according to a Feb. 15 report by local NBC affiliate KGW8.

EyeHealth Northwest has multiple clinical locations in Oregon.

Dr. Holland sees patients in Portland, Gresham, Ore., and Sunnyside, Ore. He earned his medical degree and completed his residency at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He completed a fellowship at the Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, S.C.

