Burnout among ophthalmologists decreased by 9% in the last year, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Burnout and Depression Report."

While 48% of ophthalmologists said they experienced burnout in the 2023 report, 39% reported the same in this year's report. The specialty was tied for second to last among 25 specialties ranked by burnout in the 2024 report, down from No. 12 in 2023.

Meanwhile, overall physician burnout decreased from 53% to 49% between the 2023 and 2024 reports.