Midwest Vision Partners acquires Missouri practice with 3 ASCs

Midwest Vision partners has acquired Kansas City, Mo.-based Discover Vision Centers and its three ASCs and nine ophthalmology practices, Midwest Vision said Dec. 8.

Midwest Vision Partners said it will supply its nonmedical management services to support Discover Vision Centers' growth and market expansion.

Discover Vision Centers claims to be the largest provider of eye care in the Kansas City marke, with 32 providers. The acquisition bolsters Midwest Vision's existing six ophthalmic practices and four ASCs in St. Louis and Columbus, Ohio.

Chesterfield, Mo.-based Midwest Vision Partners focuses on ophthalmic and integrated eye care.