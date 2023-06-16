Meet the CEOs of 5 ophthalmology groups

Here are the top executives leading five ophthalmology management services organizations:

Joshua Rademacher. CEO of Ascend Vision Partners (Winter Park, Fla.): Before joining Ascend, Mr. Rademacher served as an exec and investor for several other healthcare companies, including Avella Specialty Pharmacy, Optum and MAXhealth. He currently serves as an investor for Sage Infusion, an infusion therapy company, and is a growth advisory board member for the Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation in Los Angeles.

Marty Rash. CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners (Dallas): Mr. Rash stepped into the CEO role after serving on Unifeye's board of directors for nearly two years. His past roles include being a member of the board of directors for Nashville, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and former chairman and CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based RCCH HealthCare Partners. He has more than 40 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

Rex Adams. CEO of EyeSouth Partners (Atlanta): Mr. Adams leads the largest ophthalmology platform in the U.S., with more than 160 locations in 11 states. Before joining EyeSouth, Mr. Adams served as the CEO of healthcare technology company Payspan and COO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. He has also served in executive positions at three Fortune 500 companies.

Shane Armstrong. CEO of American Vision Partners (Phoenix): Before becoming CEO of American Vision Partners in 2022, Mr. Armstrong served as CEO of Mesa, Ariz.-based Southwestern Eye Center. He is also a licensed attorney in Arizona.

Tom Burke. CEO of Spectrum Vision Partners (Garden City, N.Y.): Mr. Burke has more than 30 years of experience working in the eye care sector, including working with other MSOs and private practices.