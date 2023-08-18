5 pay statistics ophthalmologists should know

Here are five compensation statistics ophthalmologists should know, using data from Medscape:

$388,000: The national average salary among ophthalmologists of all years of experience in any practice setting.

31 percent: The percentage of ophthalmologists who take on extra work to supplement their income.

$86,886: The pay difference between employed ($335,868) and self-employed ($422,754) ophthalmologists with up to seven years of experience in the U.S.

7 percent: The percentage by which the average salary among ophthalmologists decreased from 2022 to 2023.

$456,784: The average salary among ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, found to be the highest-paying city for ophthalmology specialists in the U.S.