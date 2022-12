4 Vision Innovation Partners acquisitions in 2022

Private equity-backed ophthalmology services provider Vision Innovation Partners has completed four practice acquisitions in 2022, bringing its total number of practices to 24.

1. In January, Vision Innovation Partners acquired Bel-Air, Md.-based Advanced Eye Care.

2. At the end of January, Vision Innovation acquired Harrisburg, Pa.-based Memorial Eye Institute, which has two locations and an ASC.

3. In February, Vision Innovation acquired Fredericksburg, Va.-based eye and laser center, SIEHT.

4. In December, Vision Innovation made its 24th acquisition with Chesen Laser Eye Center in Reading, Pa.