Vision Innovation Partners inked a partnership with Chesen Laser Eye Center in Reading, Pa.

The partnership is Vision Innovation Partners' 24th add-on acquisition, according to a Dec. 9 company news release. Chesen Laser Eye Center was founded in 1989 by Neil Chesen, MD. Dr. Chesen will remain with the business, along with Dianna Cho, OD.

Vision Innovation Partners' network has 60 practice locations and 11 ASCs across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.