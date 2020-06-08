11 facts and statistics on ophthalmology and ophthalmologists | 2020

Here are 11 things to know about ophthalmology and ophthalmologists.

1. The average salary for ophthalmologists is $378,000, according to Medscape's Physician Compensation Report 2020.

2. Average incentive bonuses for ophthalmologists is $85,000.

3. About 36 percent of Medicare-certified ASCs, or 2,806 centers, include ophthalmology, according to CMS data reported by ASCA.

4. There are about 717 single-specialty ophthalmology ASCs in the U.S., which make up about 25 percent of all single specialty centers.

5. Among multispecialty Medicare-certified ASCs, about 1,369 centers include ophthalmology. This is about 47 percent of all multispecialty ASCs.

6. The average case mix of ophthalmology cases at ASCs is:

Mean: 26 percent

25th percentile: 11 percent

Median: 21 percent

75th percentile: 37 percent

90th percentile: 54 percent

This data comes from the VMG Health Intellimarker.

7. Average revenue per case for ophthalmology cases is:

Mean: $1,442

25th percentile: $1,221

Median: $1,403

75th percentile: $1,643

90th percentile: $1,857

8. The ophthalmology case mix by region is:

Atlantic: 24 percent

Midwest: 18 percent

Mountain:18 percent

Northwest:20 percent

Pacitic: 21 percent

South: 23 percent

9. About 17 percent of ophthalmologists have a net worth of $5 million or more, according to the Medscape Physician Wealth and Debt Report 2019. Forty-three percent of ophthalmologists report having a net worth of $2 million or more.

10. About 27 percent of ophthalmologists are still paying off school loans.

11. Ophthalmology lost the most patient volume during the pandemic by specialty, with patient volume down 81 percent year over year, according to a Strata Decision report. Cataract encounters were down 97 percent and glaucoma encounters were down 88 percent.





