Average annual salary hits $378K in ophthalmology — 6 insights

Average annual compensation for ophthalmologists is $378,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2020."

Medscape surveyed 17,461 U.S. physicians across 30-plus specialties from Oct. 4, 2019, to Feb. 10. Ophthalmologists represented 2 percent of respondents.

Six insights:

1. Ophthalmologists had the 10th highest average annual salary, with a 3 percent hike in earnings over Medscape's prior survey.

2. The average incentive bonus for ophthalmologists was $85,000.

3. Fifty-four percent of ophthalmologists said they believe they're fairly compensated, and the overwhelming majority — 95 percent — said they would choose the same specialty again.

4. Ophthalmologists spent less time per week on paperwork and administrative tasks than any other specialty. The average for ophthalmology was 9.8 hours, compared to 19.1 hours for critical care specialists, who spent the most time on these tasks.

5. Ophthalmologists also had the lowest rate of claims denials or resubmissions, at 13 percent.

6. About 26 percent of ophthalmologists were women.

