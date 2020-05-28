Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

Muncie-based Central Indiana Orthopedics plans to open a care center June 1 in Fishers, Ind., the Current reports.

The 48,000-square-foot practice will include a walk-in clinic, a diagnostic center, a surgery center and a space for physical therapy.

CIO has had a presence in Fishers for more than a decade, but this will be the first building the group has owned.

The surgery center will offer robotic surgery options and provide 23-hour stays when necessary. It will likely open in June.

