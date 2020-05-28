Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open
Muncie-based Central Indiana Orthopedics plans to open a care center June 1 in Fishers, Ind., the Current reports.
The 48,000-square-foot practice will include a walk-in clinic, a diagnostic center, a surgery center and a space for physical therapy.
CIO has had a presence in Fishers for more than a decade, but this will be the first building the group has owned.
The surgery center will offer robotic surgery options and provide 23-hour stays when necessary. It will likely open in June.
More articles on healthcare:
15 ransomware operators that leak stolen data if they aren't paid
Former clinic administrator gets 4 years for stealing, selling patient information
Geisinger hospital employee unnecessarily accessed 800 patient records: 4 details
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.