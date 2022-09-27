10 most-read ophthalmology stories in September

From new partnerships to salary reports, here are the 10 most-read ophthalmology stories from Becker's during September.

1. Eleven fast facts on ophthalmologist compensation for 2022.

2. A West Virginia ophthalmologist paid $907,075 to settle false claims allegations.

3. The average salaries for early-career ophthalmologists in America's 10 largest cities.

4. Florida and Minnesota eye clinics were named among the best places to work in 2022.

5. A Connecticut ophthalmologist was fined $40,000 for failing to ensure that four patients received correct implants.

6. Employed versus self-employed ophthalmologist salaries.

7. Private equity firms are seeking opportunities in ophthalmology.

8. Six ophthalmology practices inked new partnerships in August and September.

9. The majority of ophthalmology procedures are cheaper at ASCs than HOPDs.

10. US Eye added its 64th practice location in Myrtle Beach, S.C.