6 ophthalmology partnerships in the last 60 days

From a South Carolina-based ophthalmology practice to a consulting firm, here are six ophthalmology partnerships Becker's has reported on over the last two months.

1. US Eye has added its 64th practice, Eastern Eye Care, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

2. Eye Health America partnered with West Georgia Eye Care Center, its 22nd partnership overall.

3. Advantage Healthcare Consulting partnered with NuParadigm to support ophthalmology ASCs.

4. ReFocus Eye Health partnered with Connecticut-based Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates, its seventh partnership in the state.

5. OCLI Vision acquired NY Vision Group, its 21st affiliation.

6. Unifeye Vision Partners added its fourth Minnesota practice.