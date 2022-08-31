Average salary for new ophthalmologists in 10 largest cities in America: report

According to data from Medscape, Chicago has the highest average salary for a large U.S. city for early-career ophthalmologists.

Data from the 2021 U.S. census has rated New York City as the largest U.S. city by population, with nine other cities close behind it.

Average salary for early-career (first one to seven years of employment) ophthalmologists in the 10 largest cities in the U.S.:

1. New York City: $328,559

2. Los Angeles: $347,526

3. Chicago: $348,999

4. Houston: $347,526

5. Phoenix: $347,526

6. Philadelphia: $328,559

7. San Antonio: $347,526

8. San Diego: $347,526

9. Dallas: $347,526

10. San Jose: $347,526