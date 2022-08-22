Ophthalmologist compensation in 2022: 11 fast facts

While some physician specialists struggled with declining pay in 2022, ophthalmologists saw an average salary of $417,000 in 2022, up from $379,000 a year ago.

According to a report from Medscape, the market for ophthalmologists remained high for most of the last year.

Eleven fast facts on ophthalmologist compensation in 2022:

1. Ophthalmologists received an average salary of $417,000.

2. Ophthalmologist income grew about 10 percent from 2021; the same growth rate as pediatric physicians and plastic surgeons.

3. One in 5 ophthalmologists said that their practice income declined during COVID-19.

4. The average incentive bonus for ophthalmologists is $100,000, up from $87,000 in 2021.

5. Seventy-six percent of ophthalmologists say that telemedicine, big box store minute clinics are not sources of competition.

6. Thirty-one percent of ophthalmologists have extra jobs on the side.

7. Fifty-four percent of ophthalmologists feel fairly compensated.

8. Seventy-eight percent of ophthalmologists say they are happy with their choice to go to medical school.

9. The average ophthalmologist spends 10 hours a week on paperwork.

10. Seventy-seven percent of ophthalmologists take Medicare and Medicaid patients.

11. Thirty-nine percent of ophthalmologists say patient relationships are the best part of their jobs.





