Employed vs. self-employed ophthalmologist salaries in 15 largest US cities

New York City has the largest gap in pay between employed and self-employed ophthalmologists who have been practicing for 15 to 21 years, according to Medscape's 2022 Salary Explorer.

Employed vs self-employed ophthalmologist salaries in 15 largest U.S. cities by population:

1. New York City

Employed salary: $374,238

Self-employed salary: $472,030

2. Los Angeles

Employed salary: $373,754

Self-employed salary: $459,507

3. Chicago

Employed salary: $393,317

Self-employed salary: $453,511

4. Houston

Employed salary: $384,696

Self-employed salary: $462,913

5. Phoenix

Employed salary: $384,696

Self-employed salary: $451,990

6. Philadelphia

Employed salary: $372,043

Self-employed salary: $438,136

7. San Antonio

Employed salary: $384,696

Self-employed salary: $462,913

8. San Diego

Employed salary: $373,754

Self-employed salary: $463,226

9. Dallas

Employed salary: $384,696

Self-employed salary: $462,913

10. San Jose, Calif.

Employed salary: $373,754

Self-employed salary: $454,280

11. Austin, Texas

Employed salary: $384,696

Self-employed salary: $462,913

12. Jacksonville, Fla.

Employed salary: $399,119

Self-employed salary: $477,781

13. Fort Worth, Texas

Employed salary: $384,696

Self-employed salary: $462,913

14. Columbus, Ohio

Employed salary: $393,317

Self-employed salary: $440,985

15. Indianapolis

Employed salary: $393,317

Self-employed salary: $454,456