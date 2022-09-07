2 eye clinics named on best places to work in healthcare list

Eye clinics in Boca Raton, Fla., and Blaine, Minn., were ranked among the best places to work in healthcare on Fortune's list for 2022.

Minnesota's Blaine Eye Care and Florida's Premier Eye Care were both placed on the small to medium practice list, for clinics with under 100 employees.

Premier Eye Care, which ranked 11th, employee 83 while Blaine Eye Care, which ranked 48th, has 37 employees.

Premier Eye Care values diversity and inclusion, and 41 percent of its workforce has been there for six to 10 years. Ninety-seven percent of employees say that it is a great place to work, compared to 57 percent at the average U.S. company.

Blaine Eye Care values education and patient empowerment, and 38 percent of its workforce has been there for less than two years. Ninety-seven percent of employees say that it is a great place to work.