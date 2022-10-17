5 federal healthcare updates

Here are five federal healthcare updates on vaccines, rising drug costs and more that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 3:

1. HHS has 87 days to formulate plans to lower prescription drug prices, according to an executive order President Joe Biden signed Oct. 14.

2. On Oct. 13, HHS extended the COVID-19 public health emergency for 90 days.

3. Regulatory agencies authorized two updated COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use among children ages 5 to 12.

4. From July 2021 to July 2022, costs for 1,216 medications surpassed the 8.5 percent inflation rate, and the average spike in prices was 31.6 percent, an HHS report found.

5. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a declaration Sept. 30 to allow pharmacists to administer the world's only approved monkeypox vaccine.