Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth has broken ground on a new medical office building in Green Valley Ranch, Colo., according to a Feb. 19 report from the Mile High CRE.

The 12,170-square-foot medical office building will feature designated spaces for a physical therapy clinic, an urgent care clinic and a primary care clinic.

The space, which will include exam rooms, treatment areas and X-ray and mammography rooms, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025.