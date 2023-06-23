SENTA to open 21K-square-foot facility with ASC in South Carolina

Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians is building a 21,000-square-foot flagship facility that includes an ASC in Columbia, S.C.

The center will also house a 14-exam room clinic and a walk-in clinic that will be open six days a week, according to a June 22 news release.

The new building, named South Carolina ENT, Allergy and Sleep Medicine, will be the only facility in Columbia to specialize in ear, nose and throat procedures.

SENTA and the project are backed by Shore Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Chicago.





