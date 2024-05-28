Public hearing set for contested Alabama ASC

A public hearing is set to begin May 28 over a new ASC seeking a certificate of need in Hoover, Ala., according to the Hoover Sun.

The facility was proposed by Healthcare Resources and the Hoover Health Care Authority in November, and the Hoover City Council voted 5-2 to make way for the development. However, the facility is facing opposition regarding its certificate of need.

Though a petition has been circulating to try to fast-track the certificate for the project, in March the application was contested by the Forest Park Group. The organization has asserted that it plans to offer similar services to the ASC in the same area.

The Health Care Authority has argued that Forest Park Group has no history in healthcare or with the certificate-of-need process and has failed to provide details about what health services they plan to provide, according to the news outlet.

The public hearing is expected to last two and a half weeks and will be held in the building where Hoover Health Care plans to operate its ASC.

Once the case judge completes the public hearings, they are expected to make a recommendation to the State Health Planning and Development Agency’s Certificate of Need Review Board.





