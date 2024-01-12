Alabama city council calls on community to push for ASC CON approval

The Hoover (Ala.) Health Care Authority has filed a certificate of need application with the state for a new ASC and medical diagnostic center and is calling on the community to help push for approval from Alabama's health, planning and development agency, according to a Jan. 11 report from the Hoover Sun.

Hoover officials have also created a petition for the state agency they are calling on community members to sign.

Healthcare Resources purchased the 91-acre campus in Hoover, Ala., in November. On Nov. 20, the Hoover city council voted 5-2 to make way for the new development, which is predicted to generate a $2.5 billion economic impact over the next 10 years. The council also granted $25.8 million in tax rebates for the project, along with up to $16 million in cash payments over the next 10 years to get the project started.

Before the center can open, under state CON law, the healthcare authority has to prove that a legitimate need exists for the center and that it will not create a duplication of services in the area.

The authority is asking the CON review board to review its application as quickly as possible "because [they] believe it’s urgent for the citizenry of Hoover to move forward," Colin Luke, an attorney for the Hoover Health Care Authority, told the Sun.

The Hoover Health Care Authority also intends for the ASC to partner with health programs at Jefferson State Community College and the Hoover school system’s Riverchase Career Connection Center to offer healthcare education opportunities at the facility.







