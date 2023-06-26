Plans for New Hampshire ASC gain approval

A new surgery center has been approved for development at Pease International Tradeport in New Hampshire, Seacoastonline reported June 26.

Alexander Slocum, MD, a board-certified surgeon practicing in Portsmouth, N.H., proposed the development of a three story, 50,000-square foot building. The center is estimated to be an $18 million to $30 million project.

The proposal gained unanimous approval from the Pease Development Authority at a recent meeting, according to the report. The center will provide both outpatient surgical and procedural specialty services.

Construction is planned to begin sometime Spring 2024, and Dr. Slocum hopes for the center to be operational in the next two to three years.