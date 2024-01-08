New Jersey medical office building reopens after upgrades

A medical office building in Montvale, N.J., recently held a reopening after a modernization project, according to a Jan. 8 report from roi-nj.com..

The building is in an area that has recently become a revitalized hub for healthcare after Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System, New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering and New Providence, N.J.-based Summit Health led a redevelopment effort that has created a boom driving demand for office space.

The facility recently signed three new tenants, including plastic surgeon Ran Rubinstein, MD, who signed a long-term lease for a second location for his Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center and the Center for Resiliency, a psychology practice.