Independent ASCs, physicians: 7 updates

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are seven updates on independent ASCs and physicians reported by Becker's since Jan. 1: 

1. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for a medical office building that includes an independent spine and orthopedic ASC. 

2. Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, an independent, multispecialty center, was named West Texas' best ASC at an annual event sponsored by NBC affiliate KCBD 11.

3. Charlotte, N.C.-based independent practice Providence Anesthesiology Associates completed 1,135 same-day total joint replacements at freestanding ASCs in 2021.

4. Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind.

5. Portland, Maine.-based independent practice Fore River Urology cut its contract with Anthem.

6. Bradenton, Fla.-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics opened two facilities in May. 

6. ASC leaders spoke with Becker's ASC Review on key topics in May, including the outlook for independent ASCs.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast