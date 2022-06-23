Independent ASCs, physicians: 7 updates

Here are seven updates on independent ASCs and physicians reported by Becker's since Jan. 1:

1. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for a medical office building that includes an independent spine and orthopedic ASC.

2. Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, an independent, multispecialty center, was named West Texas' best ASC at an annual event sponsored by NBC affiliate KCBD 11.

3. Charlotte, N.C.-based independent practice Providence Anesthesiology Associates completed 1,135 same-day total joint replacements at freestanding ASCs in 2021.

4. Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind.

5. Portland, Maine.-based independent practice Fore River Urology cut its contract with Anthem.

6. Bradenton, Fla.-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics opened two facilities in May.

6. ASC leaders spoke with Becker's ASC Review on key topics in May, including the outlook for independent ASCs.