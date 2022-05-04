Maine physician group to cut ties with Anthem over 5 years of flat rates

Portland, Maine.-based independent practice Fore River Urology is cutting its contract with Anthem, Bangor Daily News reported May 3.

Beginning Aug. 1, the practice will no longer be an in-network provider for those with commercial Anthem plans, and Sept. 1 for those with Anthem Medicare Advantage, the report said. The practice said in a letter to 10,000 patients with Anthem that it's been trying to negotiate a contract renewal for months.

Fore River said Anthem is unwilling to reimburse the practice's services at rates that will cover their costs, the report said. Fore River said the payer hasn't changed its rates since 2017.

The move comes within one month of Portland-based Maine Medical Center saying it will cut ties with Anthem over payment disputes, the report said.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine spokesperson Stephanie DuBois said Fore River wants a nearly 50 percent hike in reimbursement rates, according to the report. Ms. DuBois said the practice rejected offers with "substantial but reasonable" increases over the next several years.