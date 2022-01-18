Providence Anesthesiology Associates performed 1K+ same-day total joints at ASCs in 2021

Providence Anesthesiology Associates completed 1,135 same-day total joint replacements at freestanding ASCs in 2021.

PAA is an independent practice based in Charlotte, N.C., and has over 100 anesthesiologists.

The four facilities where the procedures took place have a combined total of nine operating rooms and seven procedure rooms, according to a Jan. 18 press release shared with Becker's.

PAA's goal for 2022 is to complete more than 1,500 total joints and get close to 2,000 same-day total joints in freestanding surgery centers.