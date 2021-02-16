What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

Here are nine updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

The temporary halt on elective procedures during the pandemic last year caused revenue declines for three of the largest ASC chains in the U.S., but two still managed to grow through acquisitions and new ASC development. Read more.

Becker's ASC Review spoke with Eric Major, director at Provident, and Praveen Suthrum, president of NextServices, a healthcare management company, about what a potential deal for Miami-based Gastro Health could look like. Read more.

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged ASCs in many areas, including hiring. For some centers, physician recruitment was hit due to factors including limited visits and canceled contracts. For others, the pandemic didn't pose a significant roadblock to finding talent. Read more.

Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic broke ground on its medical office building with an ASC Feb. 9.

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton, N.J.

Vail (Colo.) Health will operate an orthopedic surgery center through a partnership with the Steadman Clinic, Howard Head Sports Medicine and Vail-Summit Orthopedics & Neurosurgery.

A Gilford, N.H.-based orthopedic practice will close after a local hospital decided not to renew its service agreement.

Plans for an ASC in Bloomfield, Mich., received unanimous approval from the Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees Feb. 8.

Healthcare Realty Trust had a banner year of investment in 2020, acquiring $547 million in medical office buildings. Read more.

