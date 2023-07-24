Activity heating up in the Northeast — 9 new and planned ASCs over the past month

Here are nine ASCs that have opened or have plans to open in the Northeast that Becker's has reported on since June 23:

1. Springfield Township, Pa.-based Crozer Health is finalizing a joint venture deal with Newtown Square, Pa.-based Premier Orthopedics, an operator of three dozen practices in the region, to establish an ASC by converting former hospital rooms for outpatient procedures.

2. A 30-story, 435,000-square-foot medical office building on the Upper East Side of New York City is set to be the first privately built medical office building in the area.

3. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare opened a new ASC at its National Harbor, Md., location.

4. Valley Hospital's new $800 million Paramus, N.J., campus, which will feature a medical office building, is set to open on April 14, 2024.

5. The Virginia Department of Health approved surgery provider MedRVA Healthcare's request to build a $15.4 million surgery center in Chester, Va.

6. Boston-based New England Baptist Hospital partnered with Constitution Surgery Alliance and 15 orthopedic surgeons to convert its existing hospital-based surgical facility in Dedham, Mass., to an ASC.

7. A new surgery center was approved for development at Pease International Tradeport in New Hampshire.

8. Monmouth Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility based in Long Branch, N.J., broke ground in the development of its new Vogel Medical Campus at Tinton Falls, N.J.

9. Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital will open the Geisinger Surgery Center-Highland Park in Mifflin County, Pa.