RWJBarnabas outpatient center breaks ground

Monmouth Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility based in Long Branch, N.J., broke ground in the development of its new Vogel Medical Campus at Tinton Falls (N.J.) on Tuesday.

The five-story, 150,000-square-foot outpatient center will provide surgical and imaging services and cancer services in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, according to a June 22 report from Monmouth Medical Center.

The campus was supported by a $50 million donation in September 2020 and is planned to open in 2025.