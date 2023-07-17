30-story medical office building with ambulatory care to open in New York City

A 30-story, 435,000-square-foot medical office building on the Upper East Side of New York City is set to be the first privately built medical office building in the area, according to a July 17 report from Real Estate Weekly.

The building will be located in a medical corridor that houses six major hospitals and spans 19.5 million square feet across 60 buildings.

The anchor tenant of the new building will be New York City-based orthopedic provider Hospital for Special Surgery, which has signed a lease for 195,580 square feet of outpatient space on floors two through eight.

Floors nine through 29 will offer 226,160 square feet of office space. The building has sought accommodations from the Department of Health to open ambulatory care and surgical facilities as well.

The building is projected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025. Newmark and Extell Development will be the executive leasing agents for the project.