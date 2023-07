Valley Hospital's new $800 million Paramus, N.J., campus, which will feature a medical office building, is set to open on April 14, 2024, according to a July 6 report from NJBiz.

Valley broke ground on the $800 million hospital and medical office building project in 2019. It has received a $20 million and a $15 million donation for the project.

The new facilities will take up a combined 875,000 square feet.