$75M for the 3 expensive ASC, medical office projects in 2023

Becker's has reported on three ASC and medical office building projects in 2023 totaling $75 million.

Here are the opened or announced projects:

1. Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its $20 million ASC on Jan. 19. The 24,000-square-foot Goldschmidt Outpatient Surgery Center offers outpatient services in specialties including podiatry, endoscopy and orthopedics.

2. Newmark Healthcare arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss. The building will be constructed by Boldt Healthcare Real Estate Development.

3. Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group broke ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024.