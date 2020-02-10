7 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Seven hospitals and health systems recently opened or announced new ASCs:

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare held an open house for its Center for Orthopaedic Surgery Jan. 29.

UT Health Austin (Texas) plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic this year.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital and ASC on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla.

A ribbon-cutting was recently held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn. The ASC is part of a joint venture involving Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.

Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne, Ind., will expand services with a new campus and ASC on the city's southwest side.

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., on Jan. 10.

Eden Prairie, Minn.-based ASC operator Optum finalized a partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health in December, paving the way for the development of up to a dozen surgery centers in the next five years.

