4 new ASCs this week

Here are four newly opened or announced ASCs reported on by Becker's since March 2:

1. New Providence, N.J.-based Summit Health opened its third ASC focused on urology in New Jersey, the Center for Advanced Surgical Excellence in Voorhees.

2. Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb is set to open its largest medical office building to date; it will house McLaren's first outpatient surgery center.

3. Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health broke ground on a 45,351-square-foot ASC near its Greenville Memorial Hospital.

4. Glenwood Springs, Colo.-based Valley View, an independent nonprofit health system, opened an orthopedic ASC in Basalt, Colo.