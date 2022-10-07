4 new ASCs in Texas

Here are four new ASCs in Texas since Aug. 19:

1. Healthcare Solutions Holdings committed $85 million to the development of a new medical campus in Sealy, Texas, that will include an ASC.

2. Kelsey-Sebold plans to open a 165,000-square-foot medical campus in Spring, Texas, that will include an ASC and a cancer center and offer primary and specialty care services.

3. Graham (Texas) Regional Medical Center requested American Rescue Plan Act funding for a $4 million ASC project.

4. The Austin-based University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a $145.7 million cancer and surgery center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's McAllen Academic Medical Campus.