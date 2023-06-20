3 new ASCs in Utah

Here are three health systems and organizations opening new ASCs in Utah that Becker's has reported on since April 19:

1. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health opened its seventh ASC in the state with a location in Murray.

2. St. George Surgical Center is opening a 13,000-square-foot ASC with four operating rooms.

3. The Metrodora Institute, a multidisciplinary medical and research center with an ASC focused on improving diagnostics, therapeutics and cures for patients with neuroimmune axis disorders, opened in Salt Lake City.