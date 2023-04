The Metrodora Institute, a multidisciplinary medical and research center with an ASC focused on improving diagnostics, therapeutics and cures for patients with neuroimmune axis disorders, has opened.

The Salt Lake City-based institute features a state-of-the-art ASC, two advanced laboratories and an infusion center, offering interventional medicine and specialized treatments for patients.

The institute, including the ASC, will see 20,000 patients a year, according to an April 19 press release.