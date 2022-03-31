2 health systems converting former Sears buildings into ASCs

ASC developers stand to win by repurposing vacated retail locations into ASCs and eliminating the need for ground-up development.

Here are two health systems planning to convert former Sears buildings to ASCs:

1. Cooper University Health Care is proposing to convert a former Sears building in Moorestown, N.J., to a medical facility and ASC. The proposed 166,000-square-foot, three-story building would offer outpatient services and feature physician practices, an imaging department and a radiation oncology suite for cancer patients.

2. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC. The 350,000-square-foot, $271 million facility was chosen because converting it is cheaper and quicker than building from the ground up, Paul Rubery, chair of the medical center's orthopedics department, told The Wall Street Journal.